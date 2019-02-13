Dina Lohan's mystery man has been identified.

The 56-year-old television personality surprised everyone when she revealed she was going to marry a man she had never met in person but it has now been revealed that Jesse Nadler is the unknown man.

He told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''I'm a good guy. I'm the real deal. Just the thought of people thinking I could be a catfish when everyone knows me and knows how hard I work and how I respect women and mothers, it just kills me.''

And Dina's ex-husband Michael Lohan has also confirmed Jesse is the man.

He added: ''I don't think he's the guy, I know he's the guy. If this is what she wants, I give her my blessing. I think she needs somebody. It'll finally get me off the hook. I don't want to pay her bills anymore. If she's that in love with him I give him all the credit in the world.''

Lindsay Lohan - Dina's daughter - previously urged her mother to dump her ''weird catfish'' boyfriend after it was revealed she has never even seen him on FaceTime.

She wrote: ''@dinalohan so proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish. Please.''

Dina made the admission whilst appearing on the US edition of 'Celebrity Big Brother', where she told her fellow housemates she will wed her ''special someone'', who lives in San Francisco and takes care of his mother.

She said: ''I can't wait to tell you about this guy. I've been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them? It's personal. He's real. I swear, it's crazy. But I'm going to marry him. It's really, really true. I talk to his ma.''