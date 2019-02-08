Dina Lohan is planning to marry a guy she has been speaking to every day for five years, but she has never met up with him before.
Dina Lohan is planning to marry a man she has never met.
The 56-year-old TV personality - the mother of Lindsay Lohan - is confident she will wed her ''special someone'', who lives in San Francisco and takes care of his mother, after speaking to him ''every day'' for five years, but she has never chatted to him on FaceTime because he doesn't use the video calling app.
Speaking to Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Natalie Eva Marie on the US version of 'Celebrity Big Brother', she said: ''I can't wait to tell you about this guy. I've been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him.
''You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?
''It's personal. He's real. I swear, it's crazy. But I'm going to marry him. It's really, really true. I talk to his ma.''
And while Dina's 'CBB' housemates Kandi, Tamar and Natalie are concerned she is being catfished - which sees someone create a fictional online persona to lure another person into a relationship - she insists her man just doesn't have a phone suitable for video calling.
She added: ''It's real. Some guys don't just use iPhones.''
Before she entered the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house, Dina admitted she would not be hooking up with any of the other stars because she is ''sort of seeing someone''.
She said: ''I'm sort of seeing someone. That's hard 'cause I talk to him every day so that's pretty hard.
''No [I won't be hooking up]. That's what the kids do.''
In September, Dina - who was married to Lindsay's dad Michael Lohan from 1985 until 2007, when their divorce was settled - reportedly filed for bankruptcy and was said to be more than $1.5 million in debt, with more than $1 million owed to PennyMac Loan Services.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.