Dina Lohan is planning to marry a man she has never met.

The 56-year-old TV personality - the mother of Lindsay Lohan - is confident she will wed her ''special someone'', who lives in San Francisco and takes care of his mother, after speaking to him ''every day'' for five years, but she has never chatted to him on FaceTime because he doesn't use the video calling app.

Speaking to Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Natalie Eva Marie on the US version of 'Celebrity Big Brother', she said: ''I can't wait to tell you about this guy. I've been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him.

''You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?

''It's personal. He's real. I swear, it's crazy. But I'm going to marry him. It's really, really true. I talk to his ma.''

And while Dina's 'CBB' housemates Kandi, Tamar and Natalie are concerned she is being catfished - which sees someone create a fictional online persona to lure another person into a relationship - she insists her man just doesn't have a phone suitable for video calling.

She added: ''It's real. Some guys don't just use iPhones.''

Before she entered the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house, Dina admitted she would not be hooking up with any of the other stars because she is ''sort of seeing someone''.

She said: ''I'm sort of seeing someone. That's hard 'cause I talk to him every day so that's pretty hard.

''No [I won't be hooking up]. That's what the kids do.''

In September, Dina - who was married to Lindsay's dad Michael Lohan from 1985 until 2007, when their divorce was settled - reportedly filed for bankruptcy and was said to be more than $1.5 million in debt, with more than $1 million owed to PennyMac Loan Services.