Dina Lohan has ended it with her online boyfriend for good.

The 56-year-old television personality has decided to end her romance with Jesse Nadler for a ''myriad of reasons'' including how close he has become to Dina's ex-husband Michael Lohan.

Dina's representative said to TMZ of Jesse: ''He became obsessed with having his name in the press and then made delusional statements of proposals, diamond rings, elaborate meet ups and breakups. It was grossly exaggerated for his personal notoriety.''

Dina previously insisted she thought Jesse was ''different''.

She said: ''It's always sad when a friendship is over but people have always run to the media about me and my family - I thought he was different until I had my suspicions, which he just proved to be justified.''

Dina and Jesse have been on and off since their break up in April.

Explaining their decision to go their separate ways at the time, Jesse claimed: ''[She] accused me of something ... She wouldn't say 'I'm sorry,' even though she knew she was wrong ... She's stubborn, headstrong, and it's tough to deal with.''

Jesse had previously insisted he is determined to marry her even though they have never met.

He said: ''I am going to marry the girl; I know it's crazy because we haven't met. But we have amazing chemistry. We get on the phone and talk about everything under the moon. She's talked to my mother, my niece! ... I'm not a catfish and fake guy who steals photos, I didn't like the term 'catfish.' Anyone who cons people, who creates false personas and photos rubs me the wrong way and really upsets me.''