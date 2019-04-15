Dina Lohan thought Jesse Nadler was ''different''.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star is devastated to be ending her romance with the businessman and admits she is ''sad'' over the split.

She told E! News: ''It's always sad when a friendship is over but people have always run to the media about me and my family - I thought he was different until I had my suspicions, which he just proved to be justified.''

Dina and Jesse confirmed their break up on Sunday (14.04.19).

Explaining their decision to go their separate ways, Jesse claimed: ''[She] accused me of something ... She wouldn't say 'I'm sorry,' even though she knew she was wrong ... She's stubborn, headstrong, and it's tough to deal with.''

Dina and Jesse had planned to meet in San Francisco, before heading to Tiburon and taking a romantic trip from the Pacific Coast to Carmel and Pebble Beach. Jesse had even planned to propose to Dina and he admits he is ''really hurting'' right now.

Jesse had previously insisted he is determined to marry her even though they have never met.

He said: ''I am going to marry the girl; I know it's crazy because we haven't met. But we have amazing chemistry. We get on the phone and talk about everything under the moon. She's talked to my mother, my niece! ... I'm not a catfish and fake guy who steals photos, I didn't like the term 'catfish.' Anyone who cons people, who creates false personas and photos rubs me the wrong way and really upsets me.''