Dina Lohan has denied being drunk during her arrest over the weekend.

The 57-year-old mother of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested at around 6:30pm on Saturday (01.11.20) night following a vehicle collision in Long Island, New York, in which her car allegedly crashed into the side of another vehicle.

She then allegedly fled the scene, but the woman in the other car followed her back to her home, where cops then came to arrest her.

At the time, Nassau County Police Department arrested her for a DWI (Driving while Intoxicated), as well as on charges of unlicensed operator, unregistered operator, leaving the scene of an accident, and several other violations of the vehicle traffic law.

Dina's attorney, Mark Jay Heller, has now told TMZ the star wasn't drunk at the time of her arrest, and simply made a mistake in hitting the other car when she was pulling her Mercedes out of an Outback Steakhouse parking lot.

Heller claims Dina didn't see any damage and didn't believe anyone was injured, so drove away from the scene.

At the time of her arrest Dina refused to take a breathalyser test, but has now insisted she did so because she knew she wasn't drunk, and thought police would lie about the results in order to arrest her.

The television personality has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her.

Dina and her attorney will appear in court again on Wednesday (15.01.20) after a preliminary hearing on Sunday (12.01.20), where she entered her plea.

Heller said in a statement: ''Dina Lohan and I appeared in the First District Court today. We entered a plea of not guilty to all of the charges. We will be back in court this coming Wednesday, and we look forward to contesting the claims that have been made against her, which include a drunk driving charge.''