Dina Lohan is back with Jesse Nadler.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has decided to give her relationship with the businessman another go and the duo are planning to meet up soon.

Jesse has told TMZ that he still plans to get down on one knee when he meets the reality star soon but their original plan to meet in San Francisco has been put on hold for the time being.

Dina had previously spoken out about their split, where she said she thought Jesse was ''different'' to the other men she had dated.

She said: ''It's always sad when a friendship is over but people have always run to the media about me and my family - I thought he was different until I had my suspicions, which he just proved to be justified.''

Dina and Jesse confirmed their break up on Sunday (14.04.19).

Explaining their decision to go their separate ways, Jesse claimed: ''[She] accused me of something ... She wouldn't say 'I'm sorry,' even though she knew she was wrong ... She's stubborn, headstrong, and it's tough to deal with.''

Jesse had previously insisted he is determined to marry Dina even though they have never met because they can ''talk about everything under the moon''.

He said: ''I am going to marry the girl; I know it's crazy because we haven't met. But we have amazing chemistry. We get on the phone and talk about everything under the moon. She's talked to my mother, my niece! ...

''I'm not a catfish and fake guy who steals photos, I didn't like the term 'catfish.' Anyone who cons people, who creates false personas and photos rubs me the wrong way and really upsets me.''