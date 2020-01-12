Dina Lohan has been arrested on an alleged drunk driving charge.

The 57-year-old mother of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested at around 6:30pm on Saturday (11.01.20) night following a vehicle collision in Long Island, New York, in which her car allegedly crashed into the side of another vehicle.

According to the Nassau County Police Department who arrested her, Dina was driving a 2016 Mercedes when she struck the other car outside American restaurant chain Outback Steakhouse.

She then allegedly fled the scene, but the woman in the other car followed her back to her home, where cops then came to arrest her.

After cops arrived, Dina was arrested for a DWI (Driving while Intoxicated), and TMZ have reported that because Dina already has a prior DWI to her name, the charge has been upped to a felony, making it a more serious crime if convicted.

Following her arrest, Dina appeared in court on Sunday (12.01.20), where she pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star is being represented in court by her attorney, Mark Heller, who has said they will be appearing in court again on Wednesday (15.01.20).

In a statement, Heller said: ''Dina Lohan and I appeared in the First District Court today. We entered a plea of not guilty to all of the charges. We will be back in court this coming Wednesday, and we look forward to contesting the claims that have been made against her, which include a drunk driving charge.''

Heller added that Lohan had been charged with ''drunk driving, unlicensed operator, unregistered operator, leaving the scene of an accident and several other violations of the vehicle traffic law, in conjunction with a felony charge of drunk driving.''