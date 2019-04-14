Dina Lohan and Jesse Nadler have broken up.

The 56-year-old television personality has split from her internet boyfriend, just days before they were due to meet for the first time.

Explaining their decision to go their separate ways, Jesse claimed to Entertainment Tonight: ''[She] accused me of something ... She wouldn't say 'I'm sorry,' even though she knew she was wrong ... She's very stubborn, headstrong, and it's tough to deal with.''

Dina and Jesse had planned to meet in San Francisco, before heading to Tiburon and taking a romantic trip from the Pacific Coast to Carmel and Pebble Beach. Jesse had even planned to propose to Dina and he admits he is ''really hurting'' right now.

Meanwhile, Jesse had previously insisted he is determined to marry her even though they have never met.

He said: ''I am going to marry the girl; I know it's crazy because we haven't met. But we have amazing chemistry. We get on the phone and talk about everything under the moon. She's talked to my mother, my niece! ... I'm not a catfish and fake guy who steals photos, I didn't like the term 'catfish.' Anyone who cons people, who creates false personas and photos rubs me the wrong way and really upsets me.''

Meanwhile, Dina's ex-husband Michael previously praised Jesse as ''a really nice guy with a good heart'' and thinks the couple will be a ''perfect'' match.

He said: ''He's a really nice guy with a good heart and I like him. And if he makes Dina happy, I'm happy for them. Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other. Because they plan on a face to face at the end of the show, I feel it's appropriate talking about this to put the rumours to rest.''