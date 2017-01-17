The country star was inspired by his wife's maiden name for the song, which is the title track of his latest album, and casting her as his leading lady was an obvious choice.

"I had the idea of putting my wife in the video, which is totally taking her out of her comfort zone, but I just couldn’t imagine doing a video for this song without her in it and she reluctantly agreed... but then totally did it,” the 41-year-old said in a press release. "It wouldn’t have been genuine without her."

Directed by Wes Edwards, the stylish clip was shot on location in Iceland and features Bentley wandering away from a plane wreckage under the guidance of an elusive woman dressed in black. The two then share a steamy kiss in a dimly lit cave.

Though the picturesque filming location made for a stunning backdrop, the Phoenix, Arizona native had to endure some pretty dreadful weather during production.

"We’ve been talking about Iceland as a location since before I even released the album last year, but I never thought we’d actually go," he explained. "The next thing I know, there’s a shoot booked and we are standing on the side of a glacier half-dressed. "The crew wasn’t kidding around... it was four long, cold days in some really treacherous conditions. We were on a lot of the same locations that Game Of Thrones and the Star Wars films have shot, and it’s just crazy what those people go through every day.

"I think the end result is something really special, and it was a trip of a lifetime for everyone involved."