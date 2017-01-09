Both films topped $22 million (£17.9 million) over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but early estimates suggest the Star Wars spin-off, featuring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, is just in front.

The official numbers will be released on Monday (09Jan17).

Rogue One has now hauled in $477.3 million (£390 million) in just 24 days, becoming the eighth-largest domestic grossing film of all time, trailing last year's (16) Finding Dory by less than $10 million (£8.2 million).

Rogue One has also launched in China with $31 million (£25.3 million) in its opening weekend. The spin-off has now made over $914 million ($746 million) globally in less than a month.

Hidden Figures, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae as NASA mathematicians, was released nationally on Friday (06Jan17) after winning acclaim on limited release over the New Year holiday.

The stars portray Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan in the real-life period drama, about the three African-American women who worked behind the scenes to help make John Glenn's mission into space a big success. The late astronaut became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962.

Glenn didn't live to see the success of the film - he died on 8 December (16).

Meanwhile, animated movie Sing has crossed the $200 million (£163 million) mark with another $19.5 million (£16 million) to finish third, and the latest Underworld movie, Blood Wars, starring Kate Beckinsale and Theo James, is fourth.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's acclaimed movie musical La La Land, which is up for seven awards at Sunday night's (08Jan17) Golden Globes, rounds out the new top five.