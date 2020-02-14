Diego Luna says season two of 'Narcos: Mexico' is ''really close'' to the Mexico he's familiar with.

The 40-year-old actor stars as Miguel Gallardo, the leader of the Guadalajara Cartel, in the hit Netflix series, and Diego has admitted shooting the second season was a real ''challenge''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about the final scene of the season, the actor - who was born in Toluca, Mexico - reflected: ''It was a challenge.

''This season starts to get too close to the Mexico I live in, and the Mexico I've been witnessing in my life. It is getting really close.''

The final scene of season two sees Diego's character in a prison, where he's talking to Walt Breslin, a DEA agent, who is played by Scoot McNairy.

The actor admitted he found the scene to be physically and emotionally challenging.

Diego shared: ''I had to wait to shoot this scene until I was done with everything else in the season. It was the last scene I shot, and I also waited a long time to do a scene with Scoot.

''So, it was challenging, it was very emotional in many ways, personal. I mean, for me and for the role, and I think it's a great way to set people's minds into the debate that we need to be having these days.

''I think it was very smart of the writers to actually end saying those words and having the character reflect on the big picture. To me, that's very interesting and very smart, and it's a message that the season is ending.''

As yet, however, Netflix has not renewed 'Narcos: Mexico' for a third season.