Diego Luna thinks 'Narcos: Mexico' represents a ''new beginning''.
The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Michael Pena in the new series, which was originally intended to be a fourth season of 'Narcos' but has instead been developed as a standalone project.
Speaking about the series, Diego explained: ''I think this is the new beginning.
''We're going with a completely new cast, new story, new country. It even looks different.''
Diedo - who plays the part of Mexican drug lord Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo in the series - grew up in Mexico and thinks that the show will perform an important role in shedding a light on issues surrounding the drugs trade.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Around 88, I started to wake up ... I started to be a little more political about it.
''So going back to those days, it's interesting. And telling this story matters because ... to understand the present, we have to take a look at the past and see what went wrong - and many things went wrong.''
Diego feels the Netflix show explores an important issue that ought to be brought to the attention of the wider world.
He said: ''This is the beginning of the war we're living today.
''Today in Mexico, violence is crazy. And it's not our violence. It's not the violence of Mexico. This violence belongs to the whole world because this is a global issue we have.
''I think it's important for people to see where their drugs come from.
''It's important to tell those stories and to raise the question, how much are we all involved in this? That's important.''
