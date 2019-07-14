According to Diego Luna, he felt ''disappointed'' by the ending of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'.
The 39-year-old actor - who plays Cassian Andor in the 2016 movie - has admitted to feeling downcast at the conclusion of the Gareth Edwards-directed film.
Reflecting on his character's death, Diego told SYFY Wire: ''When I saw the film the first time, I was so disappointed at the end. And not because of the film. My son said, 'But that's it, Dad. Right? That's it.' And I go, 'Well, yes. That's the thing about this film.'
''Even though I knew, and I understood, I think that's the moment where I really got it. I really realised that a character I loved, and a universe I couldn't care more about [was done].''
Despite this, Diego retains fond memories of making the movie and admitted the franchise has left a ''very deep mark'' on him.
The actor - who starred alongside the likes of Felicity Jones and Donnie Yen in the film - shared: ''The tone of our film, it pays honour to, I believe, the best times of this universe. And obviously, I say the best because it's when I was open and ready to receive that.
''Those ['Star Wars'] films left a very deep mark on me, as [the] audience, and as a filmmaker.''
