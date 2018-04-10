Diego Boneta has been added to the cast of the new 'Terminator' movie.

The 27-year-old star - who previously appeared in 'Scream Queens' and 'Rock of Ages' - has secured a key role in the return of the money-spinning franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Diego is set to appear alongside Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who are returning to the movie series, while 'Blade Runner 2049' actress Mackenzie Davis is also already attached to the project.

As yet, it's not entirely clear what role Diego will play in the new movie, although it is known that he'll be playing a human.

The much-anticipated return of 'Terminator' is being directed by 'Deadpool' filmmaker Tim Miller, while Hollywood legend James Cameron is set to be involved with the franchise for the first time since 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' in 1991.

Meanwhile, Arnold recently revealed that the new 'Terminator' movie is going to be a return to the storytelling of the 1984 original.

The 70-year-old actor starred in the original movie as the titular character - a T-800 killer cyborg - and said fans of the sci-fi franchise can expect a return to the stripped down story of the cult classic.

He said: ''I think James Cameron and Tim Miller came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie.

''What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton's character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters.''