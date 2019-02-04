Dido didn't name her son Stanley after her hit song with Eminem.

The 'White Flag' hitmaker - who will release her first new album in five years, 'Still On My Mind', in March - gave birth to her little boy seven years ago, and had a number one in 12 countries with the track 'Stan', which features a remix of the lyrics from her song 'Thank You', in 2000.

However, the 47-year-old star has insisted that the single didn't influence the choice of moniker for Stanley and revealed that her husband Rohan Gavin was also ''bizarrely'' keen on the name.

Appearing on 'Lorraine' on Monday (04.02.19), she said: ''[He's] definitely Stanley [not Stan]. Nothing to do with the song.

''I know [everyone assumes it's to do with the song]. When I was a teenager, I was with my mate, I remember sitting on a wall, and they were like, 'What are you going to call your kid?' and I was like, 'Stanley'. Bizarrely, when I met my husband, that was the name that was his favourite for different reasons.''

The song 'Stan' - which was voiced by the rap superstar - was actually about a character who was an over obsessive fan of Eminem, and it's also believed to be the origin of the slang phrase to be a ''stan'' of a celebrity.

Dido also appeared in the music video as Stan's pregnant girlfriend.

The 47-year-old singer is set to embark on her first world tour in 15 years, and has admitted it feels a ''little bit scary''.

She spilled: ''Yes, I'm super excited. I haven't toured for 15 years. I didn't realise I'd left it quite that long ...

''I suddenly got that rush of, 'My gosh, I really miss this!'

''Little bit scary. [The tour will be] all over the world.''

Meanwhile, the 'Life for Rent' hitmaker recently admitted that becoming a mother gave her the motivation to return to music.

She said: ''One day I thought: 'I'm going to write a song about having a kid then put it to one side, get that out of my system, done.'

''I'm really proud of it, it came out very naturally and it's just a little song about what it feels like for me to love someone in that way.

''Then at that moment the floodgates opened, suddenly the world became full of songs again.''

The burst of creativity came after Dido struggled to connect with any of her material for a while.

She explained: ''After I had my son if I'm honest everything I wrote for a few years after that was rubbish.

''I write about conflict and little moments of light and dark; but there was no conflict. I just loved him and there was nothing to say about that.''