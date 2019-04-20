Dido doesn't like to plan ahead and admitted she isn't very ambitious.
The 'Thank You' singer - who has seven-year-old son Stanley with husband Rohan Gavin - has no ''dreams'' for herself beyond her upcoming tour in support of album 'Still On My Mind' and she never worries about planning for the future.
She said: ''I have a bit of a mental block about thinking ahead or making plans.
''I've always been so in the moment. You can't predict what's going to happen.
''I don't have any expectations and in a way I don't have dreams for myself.
''I'm not very ambitious. At the beginning, my ambition was just to have a cassette or CD with my songs on it.
''I think my ambition now, if I've got any, is to somehow incorporate doing this into the life that I know makes me really happy.
''To somehow have a world where it is not all or nothing, and you can just put records out a bit more regularly and it's an easy thing.''
The 47-year-old singer's new album feels like Dido's debut because it is so different to anything she's done before.
She explained to Red magazine: ''It almost feels like my first record. I'm proud of it, it's a real celebration to what's gone before.
''What I write about are little moments of conflict. There is always light and dark. But when you have a kid, there is no conflict. You just love them and want to hang out with them. I think that got in the way of writing for a while.''
