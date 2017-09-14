Dido is making music again.

The British singer - who rose to fame in 2000 when she collaborated with Eminem on his hit 'Stan', which soared to number one in 11 countries - is back in the studio working on ''classic Dido'' tracks for a new album to be released in 2018.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''She is back in the studio and working on new material which sounds like classic Dido - with big ballads which will remind people of White Flag and Thank You.

''She's had a lengthy break but she's not lost any of her gift for an anthemic chorus. It's early days but her fans are not going to be disappointed.''

Dido's 1999 album 'No Angel' sold over 21 million copies worldwide and the first single, 'Here With Me', broke the charts when it was used as the theme to the hit teen series 'Roswell' and then in the iconic Christmas movie 'Love Actually'.

However, it was the track 'Thank You' that brought her worldwide success when Eminem heard it and asked for her permission to sample it on 'Stan'.

The pair also hit it off as friends and she appeared in the music video as Stan's pregnant girlfriend.

Her follow up 2003 album, 'Life For Rent', produced the hits 'White Flag' and 'Life For Rent'.

Dido's third album 'Safe Trip Home' was released in November 2008 and her fourth, 'Girl Who Got Away', in 2013.

Later this year, Eminem is also releasing a new record, after returning to the UK to headline Reading and Leeds festival in August.

The 44-year-old rapper - whose last record was 2013's 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2' - has teamed up with his long-time collaborator Dr. Dre on some tracks.