'Grease' fans are being offered the chance to step back in time to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie's release.

Didi Conn - who starred as Frenchy in the 1978 musical - is in London to launch a NOW TV pop-up screening experience in Soho, where fans are being afforded the chance to step back in time to immerse themselves in an exact replica of Frenchy's bedroom.

Fans who won tickets to the event through Eventbrite are being given the opportunity to relive the legendary sleepover scene in the film.

Didi shared: ''I'm so excited to be here, it's like stepping back into my bedroom on set 40 years ago - all that's missing are my pink ladies.

''What a fabulous way to reignite excitement around this family favourite film for such a big anniversary - I'm thrilled that we're able to offer fans old and new a chance to experience the 'Grease' magic for themselves.''

The bedroom features a range of 50s-inspired props, while fans are also being given the chance to have their very own look-at-me-I'm-Sandra-Dee moment.

