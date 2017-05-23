'Chicago Justice' has reportedly been cancelled.

Bosses at NBC have reportedly decided not to recommission the American legal drama television series, which was created by Dick Wolf, for another run after the first season pulled in its lowest ever viewing figures of the 'Chicago' franchise.

However, it's not all bad news as the other shows in the inter-connected TV world - 'Chicago Fire', 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Chicago Med' - will all return next year, according to Deadline.com.

The news that the fourth instalment has been given the chop will no doubt come as a huge shock to the show's cast; which includes Carl Weathers and Philip Winchester.

Action veteran Weathers - who played the State's Attorney Mark Jefferies in the drama - recently admitted he found it a fantastic challenge to change gears and be part of legal drama which deals with so many issues affecting the modern world and was hopeful it would go on.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz , he said: ''It's an entertaining show first and foremost and it's a show that gives you a peek behind the scenes of a justice department of Cook County Chicago Illinois, to see what a prosecutor's office does. We dramatise these crimes that are committed and the victims of crimes on a weekly basis ... We deal with all types of topics like race, religion, and all sorts of crimes including terrorism.

''So the ripped from the headlines aspect of what Dick Wolf has done for many, many years is integral to our show. It's been really wonderful to be in it.''