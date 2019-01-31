Dick Miller has died.

The 90-year-old actor - who was best known for his portrayal of Murray Futterman in 1984 classic horror 'Gremlins' - passed away due to natural causes on Wednesday (30.01.19), just a month after celebrating his milestone birthday with a party.

A family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that his wife Lainie, daughter Barbara and granddaughter Autumn were by his side when he died.

His loved ones said in a statement: ''His sense of humor and the unique way he looked at the world won him many lifelong friends and worldwide fans.''

The 'A Bucket of Blood' star's career spanned over 60 years, and he had over 175 movie credits and 2,000 TV appearances to his name.

Director Joe Dante - who used Dick in almost every project he worked on, including the 'Gremlins' films - hailed his friend as one of his ''most treasured collaborators''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I'm devastated to report that one of my best friends and most treasured collaborators has passed away. I ''grew up'' (kinda) watching Dick Miller in movies from the 50s on and was thrilled to have him in my first movie for @RogerCorman..

''We hit it off and every script thereafter I always looked for a role for Dick--not just because he was my friend but because I loved watching him act! But he leaves behind over 100 performances, a bio & a doc--not bad for a guy who hardly ever enjoyed a starring role.(sic)''

'Baby Driver' filmmaker Edgar Wright also paid tribute to the 'Terminator' star, describing him as the ''king of character actors''.

He tweeted: ''RIP Dick Miller, surely the king of character actors. A friendly, funny face in Gremlins (1&2), Piranha, the original Little Shop Of Horrors, Not Of This Earth, After Hours & my personal beatnik fav, Walter Paisley in 'A Bucket Of Blood'. Any role of his was cult movie nirvana.''