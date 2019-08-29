Diane Von Furstenberg is Kate Hudson's style and business icon.

The 40-year-old actress has just launched her fashion brand, HappyXNature, and Kate revealed that she finds designer Diane ''really inspiring''.

Kate told Grazia magazine: ''She is incredibly self-possessed and I find her to be a really inspiring, strong woman. She lives her life her way, and I love being with her. Every time I travel, I think of Diane: she doesn't ever check luggage. I'm like, 'You're my hero!' I want to live my life like Diane Von Furstenberg, to be fashionably ready, in one carry-on case.''

Kate also admitted that creating a fashion brand that is budget friendly and environmentally conscious has been a challenge.

She explained: ''Accessible pricing is really important, but I find that trying to use responsibly sourced materials makes clothes very expensive.

''If you're going to start companies, you have to be looking at the environment, and what you're really putting out there. The fashion industry is the second most harmful to the environment.

''Let's just be transparent and talk about everything that's going into our clothes Right now, 50 per cent is kind of where we're sitting, in terms of how responsible we are.''

Kate also revealed she has struggled to be taken seriously as a businesswoman.

She said: ''We will always, somehow, be fighting against being the court jester. And hey man, you turn on a light and put me in tap shoes, and I'll tap, you know? I'll tap for lunch. It's ingrained.

''It's shifting, so that's nice, but I think any artist would agree that there's always an uphill battle there.''