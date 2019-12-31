Diane Von Furstenberg has received birthday wishes from her celebrity pals in a star-studded tribute video.

The 73-year-old fashion designer kicked off her birthday celebrations on Tuesday (31.12.19) with a special tribute video - starring drag queen Alyssa Edwards as DVF - where a host of celebrities praised the icon for her talent and friendships.

Alyssa recalled the fabulous years of DVF from her rise to fame and her styles throughout the decades.

Speaking in the clip on the DVF YouTube channel, she said: ''I never dreamed that that simple dress I launched in 1974, a dress that was sexy elegant and affordable all at the same time, would catapult me into fashion history. Yet, here I am, still doing it!''

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star slipped into one of DVF's legendary wrap dresses as she stomped around the fashion house giving passersby some sage advice and quotable offerings, whilst famous friends - including Karlie Kloss, Reese Witherspoon and Kris Jenner - called in to wish the designer a very happy birthday.

Calling in on FaceTime, Reese gushed: ''DVF! I just wanted to send you the biggest birthday wishes. I love you so much, you know I do! You are the woman I always wanted to be. You are the fierce leader that we all aspire to look up too and you do so much for the world. So, thank you for being here and thank you for being such a huge inspiration to me and everyone!''

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful recalled the first time he met the power house.

He said: ''Hello DVF. I will never forget the first day I met you and you said to me, 'Edward, be the woman you've always wanted to be. Happy birthday!''

Meanwhile, DVF took to her Instagram to mark her birthday and look ahead.

She wrote: ''Just swam for 1h35 m. I will be 73. I own and am proud of it as I have lived a very full life and could not be a day less ! Along the journey, I have gained a certain wisdom and yet, I still know so little. I hope to continue to grow, be a better person and use my magic wand to make good things happen ! (sic)''