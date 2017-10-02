Diane Von Furstenberg loves to tell people her age.

The 70-year-old fashion designer - who founded her eponymous brand in 1972 - believes getting older is an ''achievement'', and she will share how old she is with people because she ''likes the sound of it'', but also because she enjoys hearing their reactions.

Speaking about growing older at the Fast Forward Women's Innovation Summit, which was held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and has been obtained by InStyle.co.uk, the creative mastermind said: ''Because it's an achievement.

''I turned 70 this year, and I tell everybody because, first of all, I like the sound of it. I like them to say, 'Oh really?' Although they don't mean it.''

The mogul also enjoys declaring her age because it makes her feel proud she has ''made it'' to the big milestone.

She continued: ''But also because it means that I made it.''

And Diane has encouraged women not to be ''afraid'' of growing older, and has urged women to embrace ageing.

She said: ''Don't be afraid of the years.

''Make sure you and yourself are your best friend forever, and that requires a lot of practice.''

Although Diane is proud of her age and all that she is achieved, she thinks she should be twice her actual age because of her life experiences.

She said: ''And truly, having lived the life that I lived, I should be 140.''

But Diane doesn't just give advice on ageing, but she also dishes parenting tips to fellow designer Victoria Beckham, who has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old daughter Harper.

Speaking previously about the words of wisdom exchanged between her and Diane, Victoria said: ''I was having dinner with Diane Von Furstenberg a few months ago, and she's a woman that I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for.

''And I said to her, 'Diane, when your children were younger and you were working, did you feel guilty?' And she said 'Absolutely not. It's a waste of time and energy.' ''