Diane Kruger was ''too selfish'' to have children for much of her adult life.

The 42-year-old actress and her boyfriend Norman Reedus welcomed their first child together into the world last November and the 'Inglourious Basterds' star readily admits she was too career focused to become a mother earlier in her life and then when she started to yearn for a baby in her 30s she had to wait to find the ''right person''.

Speaking to NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine PorterEdit, she said: ''I didn't think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.''

Diane - who has chosen not to share her daughter's name or likeness with the world - revealed that Norman has taught her a lot about parenting because he is already so experienced as he has a 19-year-old son Mingus from his previous relationship with Helena Christensen, whom he dated from 1998 to 2003.

She said: ''[Norman] is so calm, and he teaches me a lot, because he's done it before. There's definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.''

The 'Troy' star is open to getting married in the future because she would love to have her own special day with Norman, but marriage is not important to her for financial or religious reasons.

She said: ''Never say never [to marriage]. I would have a party. I'd like to wear a nice dress. But I'm not religious, so that aspect of marriage doesn't mean anything to me. There's obviously a financial security that comes with marriage, but I'm financially independent - I don't need anyone for that.''