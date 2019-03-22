Diane Kruger was left in a ''dark place'' following her split from Joshua Jackson in 2017.

The 42-year-old actress is now happily romancing 'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus - with whom she welcomed a baby daughter in November last year - but before meeting her beau, she says 2017 was a year of ''darkness and personal loss'', as she ended her 10-year relationship with fellow actor Joshua as well as several family member deaths.

She said: ''I was in such a dark place. I had two really close family deaths that year, I was separating from my partner of 10 years. There was just a lot of darkness and personal loss.''

That year, Diane won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in 'In The Fade', and says the gong felt ''superficial'' amid the turmoil in her personal life.

She added to The I Paper: ''People saw that it was not just another movie for me. There is something about grief and loss that lets you see how uncompassionate we are as a society, including myself. You watch TV and you become so numb to somebody else's misery.''

Meanwhile, the 'Operative' actress revealed last year that her split from Joshua was ''liberating'', despite her heartbreak.

She said: ''[It was] a long time coming. Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn't feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don't break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?

''It wasn't like an urgent, 'Oh my god, I can't sleep at night,' thing. Actually, it felt liberating because I didn't have to worry about that anymore, so I could immerse myself 100 percent into something else.''