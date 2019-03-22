Diane Kruger was left in a ''dark place'' following her split from Joshua Jackson in 2017, as she also lost two family members that same year.
Diane Kruger was left in a ''dark place'' following her split from Joshua Jackson in 2017.
The 42-year-old actress is now happily romancing 'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus - with whom she welcomed a baby daughter in November last year - but before meeting her beau, she says 2017 was a year of ''darkness and personal loss'', as she ended her 10-year relationship with fellow actor Joshua as well as several family member deaths.
She said: ''I was in such a dark place. I had two really close family deaths that year, I was separating from my partner of 10 years. There was just a lot of darkness and personal loss.''
That year, Diane won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in 'In The Fade', and says the gong felt ''superficial'' amid the turmoil in her personal life.
She added to The I Paper: ''People saw that it was not just another movie for me. There is something about grief and loss that lets you see how uncompassionate we are as a society, including myself. You watch TV and you become so numb to somebody else's misery.''
Meanwhile, the 'Operative' actress revealed last year that her split from Joshua was ''liberating'', despite her heartbreak.
She said: ''[It was] a long time coming. Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn't feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don't break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?
''It wasn't like an urgent, 'Oh my god, I can't sleep at night,' thing. Actually, it felt liberating because I didn't have to worry about that anymore, so I could immerse myself 100 percent into something else.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Robert 'Bob' Mazur is a federal agent who has been assigned the task of going...
The French don't always get the balance right in their farcical romantic comedies, but they...
Isabelle is madly in love with her boyfriend of ten years Pierre and intends to...
Anyone interested in how movies get made will love this feisty behind-the-scenes documentary, which uses...
While the premise of this sci-fi thriller feels like yet another of Stephenie Meyer's two-boys-one-girl...
Melanie Stryder, once a tenacious and strong young woman, has been infected by an alien...
Slick and pacey, this military thriller feels contrived as it ramps up the drama, but...
With a Hitchcockian mistaken-identity plot, this film can't help but draw us into its slickly...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Watch the trailer for Anything For Her.When the police arrive at the house of an...
Watch the trailer for Inglourious Basterds.Quentin Tarantino takes on what could be his biggest cinematic...