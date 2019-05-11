Diane Kruger uses bamboo diapers on her daughter.

The 42-year-old actress - who hasn't disclosed the name of the six-month-old tot she has with partner Norman Reedus - is trying to be more eco-conscious now she's a parent, even though it isn't always easy to make the right choices.

She said: ''It is not always easy. Like diapers for example - but I try to use the bamboo diapers. You do your best.

''I am not Miss Perfect but I try - like buying food in glass containers rather than plastic.

''You buy orange juice in cartons rather than plastic bottles. Little things.''

Diane is currently on ''hiatus'' from her film career and has no intention of ''rushing'' back to work because she wants to enjoy her time with her daughter.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''I'm still on hiatus. I have movies coming out this summer so I am doing promotion, but in terms of filming - I think this next year will be very busy and I might do a movie this fall, but I haven't been rushing back to work.

''I waited a long time to have a baby and I feel like I was so ready for this.

''I'd made my career, I have been working since I was 15 years old and I just feel that it is time to stop and smell the roses.

''I want to be there and I'm excited to go back to work but I haven't missed it for one day, you know. I am really enjoying being home.''

However, the demands of parenthood can be intense and the 'Troy' actress admitted the idea of going back to work on set feels like a ''vacation''.

She added: ''I mean, it's not downtime because it is full on - and actually, going to work sounds like going on vacation.

''But every day is different and in the first year there are so many changes - I just want to be there.''