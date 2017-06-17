Diane Kruger is set to star in filmmaker Robert Zemeckis' upcoming movie.

The 40-year-old actress has been cast in the drama film, which has yet to receive a title, but is based on the award-winning documentary titled 'Marwencol' created by Jeff Malmberg in 2010, which was recognised by the Boston Society of Film Critics and South by Southwest (SXSW), Variety has reported.

And the blonde-haired beauty will feature in the production alongside Janelle Monae, 'The Other Woman' star Leslie Mann, and 54-year-old actor Steve Carell, who is known for featuring in '40 Year Old Virgin', 'Crazy, Stupid Love' and 'Despicable Me'.

The movie's storyline will explore the life of a man who is recovering from an assault and takes to his garden to build a miniature World War II village to help him overcome the horrific ordeal.

And it has been reported the 'Troy' star will take on the role of the Belgian Witch of Marwencol named Deja Thoris, who resides in the world of the fictional village.

Although Carell, Monae and Mann were asked to join the project earlier this year, the character's Monae and Mann are set to portray has yet to be unveiled.

The 65-year-old creator and screenwriter will direct and produce the production based on a screenplay he previously worked on with Caroline Thompson.

Zemeckis will also receive assistance from Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke from his ImageMovers company to co-produce the film, alongside Cherylanne Martin.

And Malmberg will also be involved in the creative process and will executive produce the drama alongside Jackie Levine.

Maradith Frenkel and Chloe Yellin are also on board the production and have been called in to oversee the project and report back to Universal.