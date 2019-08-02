Diane Kruger confessed that since the birth of her daughter she loves spending ''one-on-one time'' with her partner Norman Reedus with ''no noise''.
Diane Kruger's ideal date night with Norman Reedus is eating ''ramen in bed''.
The 43-year-old actress and model welcomed a daughter with the 50-year-old actor in late 2018 and confessed that since the birth of their child, she loves spending one-on-one time with her partner and would rather ''lock the bedroom door'' than go out.
In an interview with PEOPLE, she said: ''Ramen in bed. You'll know once you have a kid, date nights are usually best when they've had a lot of sleep, one-on-one time, and just no noise.
''So I gotta be honest, those date nights are the best. Lock the bedroom door; you take a bath together, order ramen in and just...ahh.''
Although the 'Troy' actress enjoys spending quality time with her partner, she has previously revealed that she loves to travel with her daughter and has already brought her to Paris twice since she was born 10 months ago.
She said: ''We had so much fun. I'm filming right now in Europe and we were filming in Paris, which was so fun. And Norman, my boyfriend, came to visit, and you know, we just had a baby, so the three of us were in Paris.
''And it was Bastille Day,so they had fireworks at midnight, and you know. [My daughter] loves Paris. It's the second time in her life she's in Paris.''
Diane and Norman have made a conscious decision to keep their daughter out of the spotlight since announcing her birth in November, and the 'National Treasure' actress took to Instagram in January to plead with the public to remove pictures of the tot from social media.
She wrote on Instagram: ''While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.''
Norman also has son Mingus with his former partner Helena Christensen.
