Diane Kruger's daughter ''loves Paris''.

The 43-year-old actress celebrated her birthday in the French capital on Monday (15.07.19), and has said her daughter - whom she has with her boyfriend Norman Reedus, and who's name has been kept under wraps - absolutely adores the city, which she has been to twice since her birthday last fall.

Diane said: ''We had so much fun. I'm filming right now in Europe and we were filming in Paris, which was so fun. And Norman, my boyfriend, came to visit, and you know, we just had a baby, so the three of us were in Paris.

''And it was Bastille Day on Sunday (14.07.19), so they had fireworks at midnight, and you know.

''[My daughter] loves Paris. It's the second time in her life she's in Paris.''

The 'In The Fade' star can't believe how ''big'' her daughter - whose exact birth date is also a secret - is getting, and says the tot is currently going through the stresses of teething.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she added: ''She's so big, it's crazy. She's teething, and it's like, you know - so the nights can be hard for her. She's, you know, drooling all over.''

Diane and Norman have made a conscious decision to keep their daughter out of the spotlight since announcing her birth in November, and the 'National Treasure' actress took to Instagram in January to plead with paparazzi and the public to remove pictures of the tot from social media.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby.

''While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.

''Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.''