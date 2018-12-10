Diane Kruger has revealed her newborn baby is a girl.

The 42-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Norman Reedus, and has now revealed the sex of the baby - whose name is still not known to the public - as she used female pronouns whilst talking about her tot this week.

Diane told 'Extra': ''She's very little, but I'm tired. I feel like a superhero right now.''

The 'Welcome to Marwen' actress and Norman - who already has a 19-year-old son called Mingus with his ex-partner Helena Christensen - have yet to release any other details on their bundle of joy, such as a name or date of birth, but news of the tot's arrival was first reported at the beginning of November.

Diane and her 49-year-old partner have made a conscious effort to keep their baby news under wraps over recent months, with neither of the high-profile couple discussing Diane's pregnancy in public.

However, the 'National Treasure' actress had been seen in various pictures sporting a discernible baby bump.

Following news of the tot's birth, Diane took to Instagram in late November to ring in the American holiday of Thanksgiving (22.11.18), where she said she was ''lucky'' to have met 'Walking Dead' actor Norman.

She wrote: ''Favorite time of the year. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life's many blessings with you (sic)''

Meanwhile, Diane previously admitted that her relationship with Norman is markedly different to her previous romances, saying she's no longer willing to make ''a lot of compromises''.

She shared: ''There are certain things I won't accept anymore.

''I think when you're in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you're making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I've learned I don't want to accept anymore.

''The older I get, it's about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.''