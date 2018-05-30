Diane Kruger is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend Norman Reedus.
The 41-year-old actress is believed to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and 'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus, according to a report published by Us Weekly magazine.
Diane fuelled pregnancy rumours earlier this months whilst attending the Cannes Film Festival, when she walked the red carpet in a series of gowns that were oversized, and concealed any sight of a possible baby bump.
According to reports at the time, the 'Troy' actress also avoided alcohol at the festival's various parties.
If Diane is indeed pregnant, it will mark her first child, whilst her 49-year-old boyfriend Norman - whom she has been dating since late 2016 - has an 18-year-old son named Mingus with his ex-partner Helena Christensen.
Meanwhile, the 'In The Fade' star previously admitted she had ''made a lot of compromises'' in her past relationships, but feels different now she is with Norman.
She said: ''There are certain things I won't accept anymore. I think when you're in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you're making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I've learned I don't want to accept anymore ... The older I get, it's about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.''
And Diane revealed she has been ''incredibly disappointed'' in people in the past.
She added: ''Being too comfortable freaks me out, so I like the idea of doing new things ... I think life's better with somebody holding your hand, but I've also learned that I need to take care of myself first. In the past, I've been incredibly disappointed in people. You think you're moving toward the same goal, and then you're not.''
