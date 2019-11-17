Diane Kruger says the ''only thing that matters'' to her now is her daughter.

The 43-year-old actress-and-model and her partner Norman Reedus, 50, welcomed their child into the world in late 2018 and 'The Operative' star admits since becoming a mother everything else in her life is a secondary priority.

When she found out she was pregnant Diane didn't feel ready for parenthood but she is glad that real life events changed her plans and gave her a baby.

In an interview with Italian publication IO Donna, she said: ''For a long time I didn't have that desire to have children. I had my habits and I was fine ... In a nutshell, I didn't feel ready. Life, on the other hand, wanted my daughter to arrive at the right time. It was a surprise, one of the wonderful ones. I continued acting during my pregnancy and when I stopped working before giving birth, I felt peaceful, I didn't have the silly feeling of having lost out on a role.

''Now the only thing that matters is my daughter. Not sleeping for 24 hours is not a problem, as long as you are well. And I resigned myself to travelling with mountains of luggage. I used to fly only with hand luggage ... But I decided to give myself a six-month break to fully enjoy it.''

Diane and 'The Walking Dead' actor Norman - who also has son Mingus with his former partner Helena Christensen - have made a conscious decision to keep their daughter out of the spotlight since announcing her birth in November and are yet to share her name.

However, the 'Troy' actress is happy to talk how she parents and will raise her child, insisting she wants to instil values of hard work and ambition in her child.

She explained: ''The word ambition we too often attach a derogatory connotation. But really isn't it that you need to know what you want and do everything you can to make your dreams come true? This is the philosophy that I will try to pass on to my little girl.

''However, ambition is not enough, one must have talent, not shirk hard work and show tenacity. My first passion, dance, pushed me. Then for two years I enjoyed modelling, but it isn't creative: a model has to settle for wearing clothes. Then some friends pointed me in the direction of the Cours Florent drama school in Paris...''