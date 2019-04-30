Diane Kruger wants to keep her daughter ''safe'' by keeping her out of the public eye.

The 42-year-old actress and her boyfriend Norman Reedus - who also has 19-year-old son Magnus with his ex Helena Christensen - welcomed their baby girl into the world six months ago, and Diane has now said her decision to keep details about the baby private came as she is concerned about her family's safety.

When asked why she's keeping her daughter - whose name has not been made public - away from the public eye, the 'In the Fade' actress said: ''Well first and above all, it's safety. We have 'The Walking Dead' empire which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it.

''We had a couple [of] incidences before her arrival that were not so fun to deal with and so my main concern's her safety.

''And secondly, she is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby and I think I just don't understand why America doesn't have better laws for children.''

Although her daughter is being kept well out of the spotlight, Diane has revealed the tot is ''kind of a dude'', as she doesn't enjoy anything too ''girlie''.

She added to People magazine: ''She's not really girlie, she's kind of a dude. It's fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too.''

Meanwhile, Diane previously took to Instagram to ask people to not take or share pictures of her little girl without her permission, after photos were leaked online.

She said: ''Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby.

''While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.

''Me and [Norman] would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.

''Whoever has already posted them, please take them down.Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support. (sic)''