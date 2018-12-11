Hollywood star Diane Kruger has admitted she feels as though she's in the midst of ''a great moment'' in her life.
Diane Kruger feels as though she's in the midst of ''a great moment'' in her life.
The 42-year-old actress gave birth to a baby daughter last month and she's revealed that she and her partner, actor Norman Reedus, are relishing the challenge of parenthood.
She shared: ''It's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year.''
The Hollywood star admitted she's looking forward to creating some Christmas traditions with her family.
She told E! News: ''What's exciting is to start your own and anything is possible and as long as my home is happy and light and positive, it doesn't matter.''
Diane and Norman, 49, have been dating since 2016 and the actress previously admitted that their relationship is markedly different to her previous romances.
Diane insisted she's no longer willing to make the same number of ''compromises'' she's made in the past.
The actress - who met Norman during the production of the movie 'Sky' in 2015 - said: ''There are certain things I won't accept anymore.
''I think when you're in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you're making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I've learned I don't want to accept anymore.''
Diane also explained how maturity had transformed her outlook on life.
The actress reflected: ''The older I get, it's about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.''
