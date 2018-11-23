Diane Kruger thinks she's ''lucky'' to have met her boyfriend Norman Reedus.

The 42-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child with the 'Walking Dead' actor, and has now taken to Instagram to post a sweet message to him in honour of Thanksgiving on Thursday (22.11.18), in which she said she ''counts her lucky stars'' to have met him.

Posting a picture of herself in her car, Diane wrote: ''Favorite time of the year. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life's many blessings with you (sic)''

Diane and Norman - who already has a 19-year-old son called Mingus with his ex-partner Helena Christensen - have yet to release any details on their bundle of joy, such as a name or date of birth, but news of the tot's arrival was first reported at the beginning of November.

The 'National Treasure' star and her 49-year-old partner have made a conscious effort to keep their baby news under wraps over recent months, with neither of the high-profile couple discussing Diane's pregnancy in public.

However, the actress had been seen in various pictures sporting a discernible baby bump.

Meanwhile, Diane previously admitted that her relationship with Norman is markedly different to her previous romances, saying she's no longer willing to make ''a lot of compromises''.

She shared: ''There are certain things I won't accept anymore.

''I think when you're in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you're making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I've learned I don't want to accept anymore.

''The older I get, it's about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.''