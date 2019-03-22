Diane Kruger has admitted that before she started shooting upcoming spy flick 'The Operative' she always ''dreamed'' of one day becoming the first woman to play 007.
Diane Kruger always thought it would be ''cool'' to play a female version of James Bond.
The 42-year-old actress is starring in the much-anticipated Yuval Adler-directed film 'The Operative', which follows a rogue spy from Israel's feared national intelligence force Mossad, who vanishes while attending her father's funeral.
And the blonde beauty admitted that before she started filming the upcoming flick, she had always ''dreamed'' of one day being the first woman to portray 007 - who is currently played by Daniel Craig.
Speaking to The I Paper, she said: ''I always thought it must be so cool to be James Bond. But the realities of being a spy are closer to what we did. It's cool, but I don't dream about it anymore.''
Diane also insisted that away from the cameras she is a very ''introverted'' person and it is her acting career that has forced her to be more ''outgoing'' to her benefit.
She explained: ''I'm very introverted, in my real life, to a fault. I think I can appear cold or standoffish. I really have to force myself to be outgoing. Acting has, for me, been the opportunity to identity with someone else, be someone else.''
The 'In the Fade' star also admitted that she'll always remember 'The Operative' as a ''special experience'' because she was pregnant with her and her partner Norman Reedus' first child together during filming so her daughter is also a part of the movie.
She said: ''It was definitely a special experience being pregnant when filming. It will always be a special movie because of that; she is in every scene.''
