Diane Kruger has ''made a lot of compromises'' in her relationships in the past.

The 'In the Fade' star - who is currently dating Norman Reedus - admits she has had to accept excuses in her past romances but says it is very different now.

She said: ''There are certain things I won't accept anymore. I think when you're in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you're making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I've learned I don't want to accept anymore ... The older I get, it's about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.''

And the 41-year-old actress - who split from Joshua Jackson, her long term partner of a decade, last year - admits she has been ''incredibly disappointed'' in people in the past.

She added: ''Being too comfortable freaks me out, so I like the idea of doing new things ... I think life's better with somebody holding your hand, but I've also learned that I need to take care of myself first. In the past, I've been incredibly disappointed in people. You think you're moving toward the same goal, and then you're not.''

