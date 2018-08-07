Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have reportedly purchased their first home together.

According to The Wall Street Journal newspaper, the couple have bought a 19th century townhouse which is located in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood in New York City for $11.75 million in a private sale.

Diane, 42, and Norman, 49, are believed to be expecting their first child together and they will have plenty of space to expand their family in their new home as it boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a roof terrace.

The couple first met on the set of 2015 movie 'Sky' and they went public with their romance at the start of 2017.

Back in May it was reported that the 'National Treasure' star was pregnant with speculation first sparked by an Instagram post Diane made which was comprised of a black-and-white photograph of herself accompanied by a footprint emoji.

Following the cryptic social media post multiple sources confirmed the news to Us Weekly magazine.

Although the baby will be Diane's first child, Norman already has 18-year-old son Mingus with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Helena Christensen.

The 'Inglourious Basterds' actress recently admitted she had ''made a lot of compromises'' in her past relationships, but feels different now she is with Norman.

Diane - who was previously in a long-term relationship with 'The Affair' actor Joshua Jackson - said: ''There are certain things I won't accept anymore. I think when you're in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you're making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I've learned I don't want to accept anymore ... The older I get, it's about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.''