Diane Kruger is excited to celebrate her baby girl's first Christmas with boyfriend Norman Reedus.
The 42-year-old actress - who welcomed her daughter with her boyfriend of two-years Norman Reedus last month - is super excited to spend the festive season with her daughter this year.
The 'Troy' star - who had a night away from her little one to promote her new film 'Welcome to Marwen' - spoke to ET Online at the premiere in Los Angeles and said: ''I already am [emotional].
''Everyday is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home.
''But I love Christmas and I just want to be cooking and, you know, sit on the couch with my baby and my man.''
The blonde beauty admitted that her 49-year-old partner is waiting for her to come home so that they can parent their newborn together over the Christmas holiday.
She added: ''He is just ready for me to come home. He's done this before, so he is really experienced and he teaches me a lot. He's great with her.''
The 'Walking Dead' actor has 19-year-old son Mingus from his previous relationship to Helena Christensen, who he dated from 1998 to 2003.
Diane - who met Norman during the production of the movie 'Sky' in 2015 - gushed that the birth of their new daughter, who they have not revealed the name of, was a ''moment of joy.''
She previously said: ''It's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year.''
The love-struck couple are currently looking forward to a fantastic festive season with their little one now that they have bought a new home.
Diane added: ''We just moved into a new home, and so yeah, we just want to be home and light a fire.''
