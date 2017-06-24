Diane Keaton was excited to portray an ''older woman, who's a mess'' but finds love with a homeless man in 'Hampstead'.
Diane Keaton was eager to portray an ''older woman, who's a mess'' in 'Hampstead'.
The 71-year-old actress has been cast as the widow, Emily, who finds love with a homeless man who has lived on London's Hampstead Heath for many years in the upcoming drama film, and the moment she was told about the character she was instantly ''excited'' to play her.
Speaking about her latest venture, which sees her appear in the film alongside Brendan Gleeson, James Norton and Hugh Skinner, the 'The Father of the Bride' star said: ''This character of an older woman, who's a mess, that excited me. She doesn't own up to her mistakes but she's friendly and charming. Then there's this amazing moment when she looks through her binoculars and sees this man, and her life changes forever.''
And the California-born star has revealed she made some costume changes to her character during filming, and decided to wear a hat in the production to distinguish her from other women in the film and to help her look like ''an outsider''.
She explained: ''I had to put in the one hat for her. I thought she shouldn't look like the other women in the film. She had to be an outsider.
''I think London is the most interesting city in the world for fashion. Londoners are not afraid of extremes.''
Although Keaton spent a lot of time shooting in the green fields of the popular site, she has revealed she had never heard of the area before the project.
When asked if she was familiar with the setting, she told TimeOut magazine: ''Not at all. I thought it was really pretty, but to me it's not London. It had that kind of wild aspect, but it's not this.''
The singer introduced "the next generation" in Iceland.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Deliberately appealing to older audiences, this undemanding comedy-drama comes with a hint of social relevance...
It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Ruth (Dianne Keaton) & Alex (Morgan Freeman) moved to Brooklyn back before it was cool....
Oren Little is a wealthy realtor well-known for his abhorrent personality and generally poisonous attitude...
An all-star cast very nearly goes down with the ship as filmmaker Justin Zackham (The...
Don and Ellie have been divorced for a long time but when their adopted son...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...