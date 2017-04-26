Diane Keaton would love to have ''whiter'' teeth.

The 71-year-old actress would like nothing more than to have a perfect set of gleaming white gnashers, but she believes her previous battle with bulimia has taken its toll on the inside of her mouth, which would mean she'd have to have her own teeth removed if she was ever to make her dream come true.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her appearance and what she would like to change, the 'Father of the Bride' star said: ''Okay, here's my feeling about teeth whiteners. Personally, I would really like to have much whiter teeth than I have. But my teeth are so bad because you know when I was younger, I went through a period of bulimia. That ruins your teeth. I've had so much work just to keep mine. Don't ever go there. So, I think if I were to have whiter teeth, I'd have to get rid of my teeth.''

Although the star has admitted her hair has completely turned white as she has aged, she doesn't want to change her hair colour and believes lighter tresses look ''better'' an older people than brunette tresses.

She explained: ''Of course I'm going to do the best I can. Given the circumstances. I exercise - I really enjoy my treadmill. My hair is now white. It's better to have light around your face - I think it looks better on older people. Darker hair is not as softening.''

But Diane believes there is a pressure for her to make an effort with her appearance because she is in the spotlight, although she only wears a minimal amount of make-up.

She said: ''You have to comb your hair and you have to wear something you think looks good, but I like that. That's fun.

''I always liked eye make-up and lipstick. I still do - a little shadow and pencil, lipstick. Those lips shouldn't be too dark. I like a beige-y pink.''