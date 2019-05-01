Diane Keaton says her brother is suffering with ''dementia'' and doesn't know who she is when she visits him.
Diane Keaton's brother is suffering with dementia and doesn't know who she is.
The 73-year-old actress is planning to ''write a book'' about 71-year-old Randy Hall because, prior to developing the debilitating condition, he lead a ''very interesting'' life, although it was quite tough.
She told People magazine: ''I've spent a lot of time in senior living facilities [recently] with my brother, Randy, who has dementia. I'm writing a book about him. He always had mental issues. Nobody could figure it out, really.
''[He] has had a hard life, you know? He's a very interesting person. Very sensitive, a writer and poet. But also a big drinker, and completely solitary. It's so complicated. I don't know if he knows who I am.''
Before developing dementia, Randy - who can no longer walk or talk - was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and was supported by his parents, Dorothy and Jack, who have both since passed away.
The 'Poms' star has since taken over looking after her brother and Diane - who also has two younger sisters, Robin, 68, and Dorrie, 66 - visits him every Sunday at his senior facility, and thinks his ward is full of ''fabulous'' people.
She added: ''There are fabulous characters on the dementia ward. When you're there with all of them, it's not like, 'They're really weird.' They're people.''
And the 'Book Club' actress explained that she thought it was ''adorable'' when she noticed two patients holding hands whilst they went on a walk.
She continued: ''It was the most adorable thing.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Deliberately appealing to older audiences, this undemanding comedy-drama comes with a hint of social relevance...
It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Ruth (Dianne Keaton) & Alex (Morgan Freeman) moved to Brooklyn back before it was cool....
Oren Little is a wealthy realtor well-known for his abhorrent personality and generally poisonous attitude...
An all-star cast very nearly goes down with the ship as filmmaker Justin Zackham (The...
Don and Ellie have been divorced for a long time but when their adopted son...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...