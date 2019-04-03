Diane Keaton has a ''bad habit'' of checking Instagram too often.

The 73-year-old actress has confessed she is addicted to the photo sharing site and admits she's got to ''calm it down''.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''It becomes a bad habit. It starts to be that thing you check too often. I'm still praying maybe I'll get a million viewers, but I'll never be Reese Witherspoon. What does she have - 15 million? I don't even understand. I got to calm it down!''

Diane - who has over 800,000 followers on the social media site - mainly uses the app to post pictures of her outfits.

In one post, she shared: ''TODAY'S OUTFIT: WHAT DO YOU THINK? IT'S FINE TO WEAR WHITE YEAR ROUND, RIGHT? I SAY ''YES!'' WHAT THE HELL?! (sic)''

Whilst in another post, she wrote: ''TODAY'S OUTFIT: I HAD THIS @thombrowneny SUIT MADE AT LEAST 6 YEARS AGO AND IT'S STILL GREAT. I PUT THIS SKIRT OVER THE PANTS JUST TO TRY SOMETHING NEW. TOO MUCH? (sic)''

And in a third post, she captioned it: ''TODAY'S OUTFIT: RALPH LAUREN NEVER FAILS... DO YOU THINK THE HAT'S TOO MUCH? I DON'T REALLY CARE I THINK I'LL WEAR IT ANYWAY. @ralphlauren (sic)''

Diane is a very open book and previously shared how she became bulimic to ''fill a vast hole'' in her life.

She explained: ''I was trying to fill a vast hole. I had a massive appetite for ... everything. Just wanting a lot. I can't explain it - I still don't really know why. But I will tell you why I stopped - I went into analysis with a woman five days a week because it was real bad. [Did her then partner Woody Allen know?] No, not at all. No one knew. I was really good at hiding. But I asked him about an analyst. Maybe he did know, but I don't know for sure. I think it came up in a conversation like, 'Maybe I should... Do you know anyone?' that kind of thing.''