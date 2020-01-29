'Book Club' star Diane Keaton has opened up about her mentally ill brother, who fantasies about violent acts on women.
Diane Keaton wanted to ''explore'' the ''mystery'' of her mentally ill brother in a new book.
The 74-year-old actress decided to write her memoir 'Brother & Sister' to explore the ''mystery'' of Randy Hall, who was diagnosed with a variety of illnesses over the years, including bipolar and schizoid personality disorders but never anything definitive.
Speaking to People magazine, Diane said: ''Over the years people did a lot of measuring of Randy's mental status, and it all came to naught. He was so hidden. I wanted to explore the mystery of him.''
Diane was close to her brother - who suffers from dementia and now lives in a care home - when they were children, but thought some of his behaviours were ''weird''.
She recalled: ''I wondered why he was always crying.
''Why was he afraid of the outdoors? That's weird!''
As the 'Book Club' star's career grew more successful, she saw less of her brother and regrets not being very attentive, as well as feeling concerned about the impact her fame had on Randy.
She said: ''I think it's hard for anyone who has a sibling who's out there, throwing themselves into the world and getting recognition. I wouldn't be happy to have a sister like that. Nobody wants to be compared.''
Diane was left upset when Randy confided in her about the dark fantasies he harboured at his lowest points, when he wife left him and he was drinking heavily, but she was never worried he'd act on them.
He wrote in a letter to the 'Annie Hall' star: ''I became addicted to watching horror movies, hoping the films would have some gruesome murder of a woman....''
She said: ''There was no indication he would, in anything he'd ever done. He didn't have that bone in his body. He wrote about them and did collages instead.''
Deliberately appealing to older audiences, this undemanding comedy-drama comes with a hint of social relevance...
It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Ruth (Dianne Keaton) & Alex (Morgan Freeman) moved to Brooklyn back before it was cool....
Oren Little is a wealthy realtor well-known for his abhorrent personality and generally poisonous attitude...
An all-star cast very nearly goes down with the ship as filmmaker Justin Zackham (The...
Don and Ellie have been divorced for a long time but when their adopted son...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...