Diane Keaton hasn't been on a date in 35 years.

The 73-year-old actress - who has adopted children Dexter, 24, and Duke, 19 - has dated the likes of Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino in the past, but she has no desire to start a romantic relationship and is quite happy to just have lots of man friends.

She told InStyle: ''I haven't been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates,'' she says candidly. ''I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends but no dates.''

The 'Book Club' star recently admitted she doesn't regret not getting married as she doesn't think it would have been a ''good idea'' for her to have a husband.

She said: ''Today I was thinking about this. I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.

''[I'm not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect. I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too.''

The 'Poms' actress says her decision to skip out on marriage was made when she was still in school, because she never felt as though she ''wanted'' to be someone's wife.

She added: ''I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, 'One day you're going to make a good wife.' And I thought, 'I don't want to be a wife. No.'''

And whilst she appreciates all the loves she's had in her life, Diane doesn't think it was wise of her to romance famous actors.

The 'Godfather' star said: ''When I was young, I was looking to be loved by these extraordinary people. I think I should not have been so seduced by talent. When you're both doing the same job, it's not so great. I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy.''