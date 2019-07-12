Diane Keaton thinks online shopping is ''crazy''.

The 'Book Club' star - who has two grown-up adopted children Dexter, 24, and Duke, 19 - has opened up about the ''great joy'' of visiting brick-and-mortar stores and insisted she doesn't understand why her daughter would want to browse for fashion online because you never know if a garment is going to look ''good'' on you.

She said: ''My daughter, Dexter, is an online shopper. I think she's crazy. Part of the great joy is just being in the stores. It's sad what's happening to them.

''They're just closing, and people are doing exactly what you're telling me [buying online]. It's like, 'Stop! How can you do that? You don't know what it's going to look like on you!'''

And Diane loves to shop around for ''unusual designers'' and swears by Ralph Lauren suits as a staple in her wardrobe because they're so well ''structured''.

Opening up about her favourite stores, she added: ''I like Egg in London. Comme des Garçons. Noodle Stories in Los Angeles, Dover Street Market.

''They carry all these unusual designers doing all kinds of things. I like Thom Browne, and I still love Ralph Lauren suits. They're so well structured. And [Maison] Margiela.''

The 73-year-old actress went on to reveal that her mother, Dorothy, inspired her film career and always encouraged her dreams.

She shared: ''My mother ran for Mrs. America [a pageant for married homemakers, in 1955]. I'm sitting there watching her on the stage, and I remember I thought, 'I want to do that.' And that's it.

''Once you have that, it guides your life. I was ambitious about wanting to sing, wanting to be paid attention to. It came straight from that. My mother was really an artist herself, and she could've had an amazing career. She just wasn't born at the right time.''