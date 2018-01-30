Diane Keaton has defended Woody Allen, after a string of actors have expressed regret at working with the director amid claims by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he sexually molested her.
Diane Keaton has spoken out to defend Woody Allen against the current backlash he is facing in Hollywood.
The 82-year-old director has seen many fellow stars publicly express regret at working with him following his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow's claim that he sexually molested her as a child, but actress Diane has taken a stand in defending his character amid the allegations.
Diane took to Twitter, writing: ''Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think.''
The actress included a link to a 15-minute Allen interview with '60 Minutes' correspondent Steve Kroft in which Allen addressed the original claims made by his ex-wife Mia Farrow during their divorce.
Dylan Farrow published an open letter in The New York Times in 2014 alleging that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was seven and accusing Hollywood of turning a ''blind eye''.
Diane, 72, was in a relationship with Allen in the early 70s and after their split they remained close friends. She has appeared in eight of director's films, including 1977's 'Annie Hall', for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress.
Alec Baldwin - who appeared in 'To Rome With Love' and 'Blue Jasmine' - has also come out in defence of the director.
He previously tweeted: ''Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it's unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kate Winslet is the latest star to speak out against Allen, saying she had ''bitter regrets'' about appearing in his latest film 'Wonder Wheel'.
Colin Firth, who appeared opposite Emma Stone in Allen's 2014 movie 'Magic In The Moonlight', said he will not work with him again.
Selena Gomez, who stars in his upcoming film 'A Rainy Day In New York' made a ''significant donation'' to the Time's Up Legal Defence Fund.
The 25-year-old actress's donation is reported to be much more than her salary was for the movie, whilst her co-star Timothée Chalamet also donated his fee, splitting the money between the Time's Up movement, The LGBT Center in New York, and anti-sexual assault organisation Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).
