Diane Keaton has a crush on Chris Martin, admitting he is ''gorgeous'' and that his looks have improved ''with time''.
Diane Keaton thinks Chris Martin is ''gorgeous'' - but didn't know who he was when they met.
The 72-year-old actress has a crush on the Coldplay frontman after meeting him and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, at talk show host Ellen Degeneres' 60th birthday party, and she believes his looks have improved in recent years.
She said: ''I'm going to talk about Chris Martin. He was with Dakota, they're a couple. Got it? He's gorgeous.
''That face got better with time. He was wearing a hat like this ... it was to die for.''
While Diane is a huge fan of the 'Yellow' hitmaker, she didn't know he was the 40-year-old singer when she came face to face with him, and only found out his identity ''a couple of days'' after the star-studded bash.
When Ellen asked if Diane knew who Chris was, she said: ''I didn't. That's the other problem. I didn't know who he was.
''But I saw him and I noticed he was gorgeous but I had no idea until a couple of days later when someone said, 'Did you know?'
''How about that? How could I not have known it was him?''
As well as Chris, the 'Godfather' actress enjoyed meeting Pink and ''couldn't believe'' she was up close and personal with the 'What About Us' singer.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she added: ''I've seen Pink on TV. Suddenly I ran into her, like I bumped into her. I couldn't believe it was Pink.
''She is so down to earth, she couldn't have been a greater girl, besides the fact she's a genius.
''The head with the voice, how about that voice? So that was fun.''
