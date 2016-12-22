The 44-year-old Black-ish star doesn't have a standard size and shape, as her body is always changing.

"You know, I am not a sample size," she tells People. "I am not a model size. I am small for people and big for an actress. My weight fluctuates a lot and I move with it. It is what it is. That's why I try not to have a relationship with the size that I am."

"I actually own my favourite jeans in three sizes - 28, 29 and 30," she adds. "Depending on how I feel, I always start with the big ones and if I get to go down, great.

"It's the same thing with dresses and clothing. I want to wear something that makes me feel gorgeous, not that makes me feel self-conscious about my body. Hiding insecurities or putting attention on the stuff that feels good is really the key."

Tracee was a fashion stylist before launching her successful career in Hollywood, and her move into the rag trade was prompted by years of inspiration from peering into the wardrobe of her glamorous mother Diana Ross.

"As a child, going through my mother's closet was one of the ways I connected to her and her legacy," she shares. "I've always been connected to the narrative of clothing. My mum taught me that you can spend money on nice things if you're going to use them. For example, I have an Alexander MCQueen jacket that I wear with everything, even sweatpants."