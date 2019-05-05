Diana Ross has slammed airport security for treating her ''like s**t'' and leaving her ''feeling violated''.

The 75-year-old music icon took to Twitter on Sunday (05.05.19) to hit out at the airport security of an unnamed airport in Louisiana, as she alleges she was treated poorly as she was patted down by a female member of staff, who left her wanting ''to cry''.

In a series of tweets, the 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker - who had been in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Jazz and Heritage Festival - wrote: ''OK so on one hand I'm treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like s**t

''Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top ! Makes me want to cry !!!

''Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now (sic)''

A few hours later, Diana came back to her social media account to let her followers know she's now ''feeling better'' after having calmed down.

She added: ''Im feeling better , it took a minute (sic)''

Meanwhile, the Motown legend celebrated her 75th birthday earlier this year with a star-studded bash, which included a sweet serenade from fellow vocal icon Beyonce.

Diana's daughter Tracee Ellis Ross said in a clip published by Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram Story: ''Beyonce? Are you still here? Do you want to sing 'Happy Birthday?' Come on down!''

The 'Crazy In Love' singer - who was standing next to Diddy - smiled as she took the mic and sang 'Happy Birthday' to ''Ms. Ross'' in front of guests including Berry Gordy, Kris Jenner, and Diana's son and daughter-in-law Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.